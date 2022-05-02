Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given New C$16.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 11.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CHP.UN. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.06.

CHP.UN traded down C$0.32 on Monday, hitting C$14.86. 174,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,059. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.87 billion and a PE ratio of 212.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.94. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12-month low of C$13.91 and a 12-month high of C$15.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

