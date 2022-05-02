Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives $221.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $221.80.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE CB traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.50. 36,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $87.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.02. Chubb has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

