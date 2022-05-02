Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,903. Cidara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Cidara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CDTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 465.76% and a negative net margin of 89.48%. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% in the third quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 88,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 34,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 110,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 40,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

