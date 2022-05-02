Citigroup (NYSE:C) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $47.78

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $47.78 and last traded at $48.24, with a volume of 103937 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.21.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citigroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

The firm has a market cap of $96.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.64 and a 200 day moving average of $61.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.62 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

