Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,742,440 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 146,409 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group worth $82,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 159,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 183,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,378 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $420,000. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $39.40 on Monday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.31 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day moving average of $48.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 30.67%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Citizens Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.05%.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.31 per share, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $82,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.82.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

