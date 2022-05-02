Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Up 41.0% in April

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,539,500 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the March 31st total of 1,091,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS CLZNF opened at $15.00 on Monday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

