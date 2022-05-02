Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the March 31st total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ CLRM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.81. 13,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,992. Clarim Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarim Acquisition by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Clarim Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. 56.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

