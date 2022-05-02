Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Short Interest Update

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 50.8% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,975,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,892,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,064,000. 54.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Claros Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $17.07. The company had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,521. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMTG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Claros Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.70.

About Claros Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.