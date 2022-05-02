Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,724,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,978,000 after purchasing an additional 166,984 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,461,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,756,000 after purchasing an additional 44,841 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,035,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,218,000 after purchasing an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 883,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,620,000 after purchasing an additional 50,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 796,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares in the last quarter.

VBK traded up $3.10 on Monday, reaching $223.86. 38,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,934. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.46 and its 200-day moving average is $261.27. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $220.49 and a twelve month high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

