Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

VOO traded up $2.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $380.93. 595,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,737,978. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $402.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $415.07. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $372.13 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

