Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000.

DSI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.30. The stock had a trading volume of 60,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,323. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.58. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $77.68 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

