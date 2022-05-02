Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $11,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,246,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,420,000 after acquiring an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 173,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $140.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 497,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,901,869. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.51 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.96.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

