Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,225 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 156,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after buying an additional 91,500 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,195,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 914,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,665,000 after buying an additional 61,377 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 93,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Finally, Camden National Bank grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 191,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 37,182 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SLQD traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,482. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.59 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

