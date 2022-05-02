Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Sells 965 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 116,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTI traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $29.39. The stock had a trading volume of 69,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,207. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.32. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91.

