Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.3% of Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stiles Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $2,014,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 262,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,237,000 after acquiring an additional 29,199 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 381.2% during the 4th quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 49,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,587,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 933,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,520,000 after acquiring an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $903,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $318.54. 10,593,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,065,070. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $312.01 and a 52 week high of $408.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $342.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

