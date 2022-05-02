Clearstead Trust LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Clearstead Trust LLC decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Congress Park Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 29,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.9% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 907,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after purchasing an additional 566,001 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,727,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its stake in AT&T by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 535,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after acquiring an additional 39,180 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 70,195,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,796,904. The stock has a market cap of $134.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

