Clearstead Trust LLC Has $3.23 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Newmont comprises 1.9% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEM. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 29,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 2.4% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock worth $4,838,533. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 5,683,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,945. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.21. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. Newmont’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.26.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

