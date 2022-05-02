Clearstead Trust LLC Increases Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Clearstead Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,932 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the airline’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.72. 5,954,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,722,210. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $63.68. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.70, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.91.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

