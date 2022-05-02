Clearstead Trust LLC Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Clearstead Trust LLC cut its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,870 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 3.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after purchasing an additional 433,190 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after purchasing an additional 372,867 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after purchasing an additional 605,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD stock traded down $11.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $300.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,878,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,091,371. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.59 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $357.77. The stock has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $342.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

