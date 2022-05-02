CMG Global Holdings LLC Acquires 18,545 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CMG Global Holdings LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 2.6% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,770,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $750,089,000 after acquiring an additional 89,123 shares during the period. 53.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,192,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,381,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.278 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on T. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.73.

AT&T Profile (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.