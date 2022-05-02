CMG Global Holdings LLC Purchases 1,022 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

CMG Global Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of CMG Global Holdings LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CMG Global Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.52. 921,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,627. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.43 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.33.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.