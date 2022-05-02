Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,600 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 288,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:COCP traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,909. Cocrystal Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average is $0.66.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 108.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 248.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19,014 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 14.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 19,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 43.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 242,270 shares during the last quarter. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

