Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Short Interest Update

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the March 31st total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 343,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 15.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

DNAY traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $4.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,522. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $3.67 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Codex DNA will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DNAY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codex DNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Codex DNA by 1,245.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

