Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,453 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 20,913 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.24% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $110,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $396,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,052 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 60,795 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $91.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.13.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $81.54. 49,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,063,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $66.19 and a 1 year high of $93.47.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total transaction of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

