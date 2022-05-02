Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Receives $40.17 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COHU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $26.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,495. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.37. Cohu has a 1 year low of $25.06 and a 1 year high of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Cohu by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

