Coldstack (CLS) Market Capitalization Tops $786,373.04

Coldstack (CLS) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 2nd. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001351 BTC on popular exchanges. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $786,373.04 and approximately $294,276.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Coldstack alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001580 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00038597 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,826.17 or 0.07309886 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Coldstack Coin Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Coldstack Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coldstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coldstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coldstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.