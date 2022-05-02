Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

CL traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.05. 14,943,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,926,743. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $64.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CL. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.40.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $448,149.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total value of $4,217,873.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

