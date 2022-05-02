Color Platform (CLR) Price Hits $0.0032 on Exchanges

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 25.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $439,180.05 and approximately $255.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 25.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Color Platform is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Color Platform

