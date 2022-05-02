Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Raised by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.2% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,683,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,555,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,419,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,718,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.24. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

