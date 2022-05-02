Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Community West Bancshares has a payout ratio of 17.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Community West Bancshares to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.80. 690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,790. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community West Bancshares stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.36% of Community West Bancshares worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 27.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

