Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Shares Acquired by Barings LLC

Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Rating) by 48.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 237,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,774 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELP. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. 5.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ELP traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company had a trading volume of 35,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.47. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $8.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s previous dividend of $0.07. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and trading of energy to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of Paraná, Brazil. The company operates through Power generation and transmission, Power distribution, Gas, and Power sale segments.

