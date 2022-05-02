Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the March 31st total of 218,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 152,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCU. Scotiabank downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HSBC upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:CCU traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $12.95. 1,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,801. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.58. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a fifty-two week low of $13.04 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. Research analysts expect that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.66%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

