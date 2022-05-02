Comparing Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) and Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Industrial Realty Trust 50.47% 11.40% 5.98% Global Medical REIT 15.20% 3.20% 1.46%

First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Medical REIT has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Industrial Realty Trust $476.29 million 16.07 $271.00 million $1.87 31.02 Global Medical REIT $115.94 million 8.33 $17.62 million $0.19 77.69

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Global Medical REIT. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Medical REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Industrial Realty Trust and Global Medical REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Industrial Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Global Medical REIT 0 0 3 0 3.00

First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $52.03, indicating a potential downside of 10.30%. Global Medical REIT has a consensus price target of $17.67, indicating a potential upside of 19.69%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.0% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 63.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Medical REIT pays out 442.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Global Medical REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc. is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

