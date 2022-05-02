Comparing Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD)

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) and Boxed (NYSE:BOXD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poshmark -30.47% -10.97% -7.56% Boxed N/A N/A -13.63%

35.1% of Poshmark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Boxed shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Poshmark has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Boxed has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its stock price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Poshmark and Boxed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poshmark 0 8 4 0 2.33 Boxed 0 1 1 0 2.50

Poshmark currently has a consensus target price of $18.80, suggesting a potential upside of 70.29%. Boxed has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.34%. Given Poshmark’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Poshmark is more favorable than Boxed.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poshmark and Boxed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poshmark $326.01 million 2.63 -$98.33 million ($1.51) -7.31 Boxed $177.27 million 4.46 -$69.22 million N/A N/A

Boxed has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Poshmark.

Summary

Boxed beats Poshmark on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc. operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc. and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc. in 2011. Poshmark, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Boxed Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxed, Inc. operates as an e-commerce retailer and an e-commerce enabler in the continental United States. The company through its e-commerce retail service provides branded and private labelled bulk pantry consumables, such as paper products, snacks, beverages, cleaning supplies, etc. to B2C and B2B customers, vendors, and enterprise retailers, as well as household customers. It also provides Boxed IQ, a content management suite, programmatic cost-per-click ad-platform, and vendor portal data suite, that offers vendors, suppliers, and CPG manufacturers the ability to advertise their products to customers, and access customer data and feedback in real-time; on-demand grocery services; and an enterprise-level e-commerce platform. Boxed, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

