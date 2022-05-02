Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $21.34

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.42, with a volume of 7303 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.86.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CODI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Compass Diversified ( NYSE:CODI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $536.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.29 per share, for a total transaction of $139,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 44,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 77,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 126.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.53% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.