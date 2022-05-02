Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF) Short Interest Up 30.5% in April

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,691,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the March 31st total of 1,296,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCRDF opened at $3.68 on Monday. Concordia Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.84.

Concordia Financial Group, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company offers various deposit and loan products; and securities, leasing, survey research and other information, venture capital, and other financial services. It operates through a network of branches, sub-branches, ATMs, and representative offices in Japan and internationally.

