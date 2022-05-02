Connolly Sarah T. Boosts Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,937,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,585,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in General Dynamics by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after purchasing an additional 339,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in General Dynamics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after purchasing an additional 294,563 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $215.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on General Dynamics from $235.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.70.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $4.67 on Friday, reaching $236.53. 1,839,633 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $237.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.05. The firm has a market cap of $65.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $182.66 and a 1-year high of $254.99.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $567,073.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.