Connolly Sarah T. Boosts Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connolly Sarah T. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 4.2% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

TMO traded down $5.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $552.92. 2,168,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,127. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $438.72 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $564.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.43.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

