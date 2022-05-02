Connolly Sarah T. Buys 3,237 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.8% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.14.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,095,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,373 shares of company stock worth $9,089,268. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $5.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.13. 3,225,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,888,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.64. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $238.32 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

