Connolly Sarah T. Buys 387 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Connolly Sarah T. grew its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 1.4% of Connolly Sarah T.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after purchasing an additional 140,070 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at $318,101,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after purchasing an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,973.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2,082.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 90,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,317,000 after purchasing an additional 86,428 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI raised Booking from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,500.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut Booking from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,746.48.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total value of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,490. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,373,639.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking stock traded down $107.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,210.31. 473,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,759. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,201.59 and its 200-day moving average is $2,330.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The stock has a market cap of $90.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 88.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

