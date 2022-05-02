Connolly Sarah T. Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Connolly Sarah T. lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,620 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 8,960 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.73.

Shares of MMM traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.22. 4,152,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,542. 3M has a 1-year low of $139.74 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

