Connolly Sarah T. Grows Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Troy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth $567,426,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Medtronic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,829,594 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,026,996,000 after buying an additional 2,014,401 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4,297.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,975,074 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $247,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,163 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,932,949 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,564,000 after buying an additional 1,793,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $113,733,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDT traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.36. 5,206,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

