Connolly Sarah T. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 538,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,233,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $998,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,379,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,337,000 after acquiring an additional 599,176 shares in the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.69. 15,914,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,225,875. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.12.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.