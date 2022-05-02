Connolly Sarah T. Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,205 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on INTC. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $3.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The stock had a trading volume of 70,726,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,436,644. The firm has a market cap of $178.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $58.43.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 22.45%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

