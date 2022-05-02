Connolly Sarah T. Has $3.72 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Connolly Sarah T. boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,654 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 202.9% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the third quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 301.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,338,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,348,940,000 after buying an additional 8,514,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after buying an additional 13,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.19.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $12.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.47. The company had a trading volume of 50,043,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,072,712. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $134.59 and a one year high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $540.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.32 and its 200-day moving average is $261.14.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

