Connolly Sarah T. Has $745,000 Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connolly Sarah T. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 16,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

NYSE:APD traded down $6.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,888,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,418. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $271.78. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.