Connolly Sarah T. Increases Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,020 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for 1.6% of Connolly Sarah T.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Connolly Sarah T.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 558,985 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $36,882,000 after purchasing an additional 39,049 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 86,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 144,573 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 123,422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $8,143,000 after buying an additional 29,031 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.28. The stock had a trading volume of 6,981,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,220. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.92 and a fifty-two week high of $77.35. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.52%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

