ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,320 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,484 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

NYSE COP traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,767,559. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.43. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.97 and a 52 week high of $107.52.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.62%.

In other news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $1,016,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

