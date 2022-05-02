CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Stock Price Down 6.2%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $43.34 and last traded at $44.59. 10,640 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 649,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 2.37.

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $480.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.70 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CONSOL Energy news, insider Kurt R. Salvatori sold 6,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $294,069.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,931.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 53.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 18.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 36,524 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy in the third quarter worth $210,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 74.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company engages in the mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users; and provision of coal export terminal services, as well as development of the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.