Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $17,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total value of $399,193.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,903.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total value of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,035 shares of company stock valued at $5,489,358. 15.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.78.

NYSE:STZ traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $245.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,261. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.61 and a 200 day moving average of $232.94. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.35 and a 1 year high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -516.67%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

